Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luxfer Holdings PLC is a materials technology company specialising in the design, manufacture and supply of high-performance materials, components and gas cylinders. The company had two divisions, Elektron and Gas Cylinders. The Elektron division focuses on speciality materials based on magnesium, zirconium and rare earths. The Gas Cylinders division manufactures products made from aluminium, composites and other metals using technically advanced processes. Luxfer also offers recycling services and magnesium powders throughout global networks. It operates manufacturing plants in various countries, which include the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Czech Republic, Canada and China. Luxfer Holdings PLC is based in Salford, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LXFR. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Luxfer stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.45 million, a PE ratio of 59.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average is $17.44. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.40 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Luxfer’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Luxfer will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

In other Luxfer news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $440,108.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,700,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,924,000 after purchasing an additional 90,940 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,623,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,665,000 after purchasing an additional 339,272 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,559,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,609,000 after purchasing an additional 34,905 shares during the period. Robecosam AG raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 600,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 177,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 15,294 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

