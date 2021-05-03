LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.59 EPS

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) posted its earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share.

LYB opened at $103.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.69 and a 200-day moving average of $93.20. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $112.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYB. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.05.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

