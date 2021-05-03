M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Price Target Raised to $80.00

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MHO. Zacks Investment Research lowered M/I Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

NYSE MHO opened at $69.72 on Thursday. M/I Homes has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 5.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.11.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $1.34. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $828.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that M/I Homes will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 18,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $943,645.32. Also, VP J Thomas Mason sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $561,110.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,247 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,753. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $522,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 2,887.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 23,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

