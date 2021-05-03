Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the March 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MGU stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,944. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.61. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $15.58 and a 1 year high of $23.64.

Get Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGU. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth $2,759,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth $2,127,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 729,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,811,000 after purchasing an additional 38,843 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth $764,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 449,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 28,869 shares during the last quarter.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.