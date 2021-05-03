Macquarie Upgrades United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) to Outperform

Macquarie upgraded shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of UMC opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average of $8.29. United Microelectronics has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $11.28.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.43 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 317.6% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 8,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

