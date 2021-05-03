Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Cut to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $48.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $47.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MMP. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.39.

MMP stock opened at $46.77 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $49.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.70.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.028 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.34%.

In related news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,398,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,656,000 after acquiring an additional 416,010 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,762,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,235,000 after acquiring an additional 360,480 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,496,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,956,000 after acquiring an additional 190,245 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,798,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,341,000 after purchasing an additional 260,104 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 748,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,711,000 after purchasing an additional 93,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

