Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Shares Gap Up to $16.39

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.39, but opened at $17.00. Magic Software Enterprises shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 85 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $821.69 million, a PE ratio of 46.83 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average of $15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $104.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.65 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.85%. Equities research analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This is a boost from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 265.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

