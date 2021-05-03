Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Trading Down 6.3%

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)’s stock price was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.42 and last traded at $37.52. Approximately 37,140 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,209,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.05.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MGNI. Evercore ISI began coverage on Magnite in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist cut Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnite currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.63.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.91. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.65 and a beta of 2.45.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Day sold 7,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $447,406.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,278,867.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 30,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $1,691,645.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 491,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,592,104.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,207 shares of company stock worth $18,465,834 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Magnite by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnite in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

