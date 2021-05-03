Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $163.25 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,381,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,033 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 1.4% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Medtronic worth $163,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,406,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,298,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,582 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,459,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,810,982,000 after purchasing an additional 473,712 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,733,123,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,333 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDT. Raymond James increased their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

Shares of MDT opened at $130.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $176.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.81.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Medtronic’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

