Manning & Napier Group LLC Purchases 248,667 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 832,980 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 248,667 shares during the period. SEA makes up about 1.6% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.25% of SEA worth $185,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in SEA by 94.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 431.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on SEA in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $252.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $82.59 billion, a PE ratio of -85.90 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.99. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $53.35 and a 1-year high of $285.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

