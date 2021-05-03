Manning & Napier Group LLC Raises Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 191,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $44,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 350,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,772,000 after purchasing an additional 175,477 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,219,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 42,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CAT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.37.

Shares of CAT opened at $230.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $237.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.68 and a 200 day moving average of $195.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,514.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.