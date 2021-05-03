Manning & Napier Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,017,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,170 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $85,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Insperity by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity during the 3rd quarter valued at $883,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Insperity by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Insperity by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on NSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Insperity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $1,335,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $187,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,167,747.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,635. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NSP opened at $87.54 on Monday. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $95.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

