Manning & Napier Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 614,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,451 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $52,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,498,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,938,000 after purchasing an additional 869,856 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.6% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Truefg LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period.

BND stock opened at $85.12 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

