Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 68,359 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 608,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 68,359 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.43% of CDW worth $100,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in CDW by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $646,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,518,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,600,435 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.75.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $180.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $93.75 and a 1 year high of $184.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. CDW’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

