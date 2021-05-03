Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 6,968 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,876,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,968 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $72,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 14,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $40.75 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.18. The company has a market capitalization of $351.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.26.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

