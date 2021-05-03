ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Barclays

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its price target increased by Barclays from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.81% from the company’s current price.

MAN has been the subject of several other reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $120.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.30 and a 200-day moving average of $92.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 83.95, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $61.12 and a 12 month high of $124.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,704.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.