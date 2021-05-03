Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Alliance Securities reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, January 18th. CIBC lowered Manulife Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.90.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of MFC stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.63. The firm has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.2205 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.68%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 476,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,483,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,928,000 after acquiring an additional 549,570 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 18,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.