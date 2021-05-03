Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $36.78

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.78, but opened at $38.64. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $37.36, with a volume of 118,910 shares trading hands.

MARA has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -78.26 and a beta of 4.33.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 319.69% and a negative return on equity of 48.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Simeon Salzman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $800,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,366 shares in the company, valued at $4,770,357.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Benz sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $1,392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 780,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,720,800 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth $41,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 69.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 19,900.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.