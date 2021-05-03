Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $55.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.29 and a 200-day moving average of $45.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.24. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $59.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

