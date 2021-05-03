Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $98.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.48 million. On average, analysts expect Maravai LifeSciences to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MRVI stock opened at $38.91 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.57. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $40.24.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRVI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.56.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

