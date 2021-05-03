MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT Lowered to $625.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $640.00 to $625.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $570.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $488.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $518.38 and a 200-day moving average of $539.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.28 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $434.33 and a twelve month high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 785,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,560,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,888,592.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth $3,675,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

