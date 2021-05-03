Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Raised to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $136.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $111.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MMC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.67.

Shares of MMC opened at $135.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $94.51 and a 1 year high of $137.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.10.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

