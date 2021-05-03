Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Mastercard in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.81. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

MA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.85.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $382.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $379.52 billion, a PE ratio of 57.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $263.01 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.66.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

In other news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.55, for a total value of $19,478,778.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at $36,909,568,085.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 498,282 shares of company stock worth $168,049,528. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

