Mathes Company Inc. Has $3.75 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mathes Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.4% of Mathes Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $256,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $9,522,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $43,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 211,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

PepsiCo stock traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $146.32. 170,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,572,168. The company has a market cap of $202.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

