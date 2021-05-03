Mathes Company Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Mathes Company Inc. lowered its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,047 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SPLK shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Splunk from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.54.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,419.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,241,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,934,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPLK traded down $2.61 on Monday, reaching $123.81. 47,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,294,179. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.07. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.44. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.40 and a 12 month high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

