MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Hits $0.53 on Top Exchanges

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000952 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 4% against the US dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $963,897.31 and $179,422.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,591.50 or 0.99881692 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00039574 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $805.36 or 0.01446996 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00010966 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $326.14 or 0.00585983 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.92 or 0.00355598 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.01 or 0.00221019 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004986 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004372 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

