McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,012 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.03.

McDonald’s stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $237.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,330. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.27 and its 200 day moving average is $217.33. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $167.85 and a 1-year high of $237.00.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

