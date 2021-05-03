McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Mizuho Markets Cayman LP

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP lessened its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 902 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $236.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $176.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $167.85 and a twelve month high of $237.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.33.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.03.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

