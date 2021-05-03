McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by SL Advisors LLC

SL Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,317 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.6% of SL Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.03.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $237.56. The company had a trading volume of 46,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,330. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.33. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $167.85 and a one year high of $237.00. The company has a market capitalization of $177.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

