McEwen Mining (MUX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect McEwen Mining to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $27.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 140.63%. On average, analysts expect McEwen Mining to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MUX stock opened at $1.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07. The company has a market cap of $551.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.97. McEwen Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MUX. Roth Capital raised their target price on McEwen Mining from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

