McLean Asset Management Corp Has $237,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

McLean Asset Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.98. The company had a trading volume of 185,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,843,852. The firm has a market cap of $215.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.20 and a 200-day moving average of $45.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $53.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

