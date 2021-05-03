McLean Asset Management Corp Has $810,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.6% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,397,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $979,682,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,318,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,989,764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,801,850,000 after purchasing an additional 986,472 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,027,639,000 after purchasing an additional 569,142 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $5.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $403.91. The stock had a trading volume of 38,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,585. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $375.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.16. The company has a market capitalization of $381.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $273.71 and a fifty-two week high of $402.16.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.61.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,420 shares of company stock valued at $7,532,962. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

