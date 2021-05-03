McLean Asset Management Corp Sells 85 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

McLean Asset Management Corp reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,733 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NSC traded up $3.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $283.11. 7,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,803. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $157.48 and a 12-month high of $287.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.57.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

