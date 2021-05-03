Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.51 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) will announce $32.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.90 million and the lowest is $30.99 million. Medallion Financial reported sales of $19.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full year sales of $142.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $136.94 million to $148.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $166.25 million, with estimates ranging from $163.80 million to $168.69 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.85 million. Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 26.61%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallion Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Medallion Financial from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Medallion Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Medallion Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Medallion Financial by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 15,370 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Medallion Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 376,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Medallion Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $2,046,000. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFIN opened at $8.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $214.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 3.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Medallion Financial has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $8.73.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance home improvements; commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans.

