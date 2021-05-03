Megacoin (MEC) Market Capitalization Achieves $707,385.31

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 3rd. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $707,385.31 and $83.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Megacoin has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $283.18 or 0.00489815 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006515 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,478,739 coins. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

