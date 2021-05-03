MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.55 Million

Brokerages predict that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) will report sales of $4.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 million and the highest is $8.95 million. MEI Pharma reported sales of $1.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 266.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year sales of $20.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $31.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $72.17 million, with estimates ranging from $49.95 million to $103.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 33.55% and a negative net margin of 142.81%. The business had revenue of $9.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

In related news, Director Frederick W. Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $100,750.00. 4.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEIP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 388,195 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 503,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 159,015 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 103,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 61,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

MEIP stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.55. 346,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,994. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.23.

MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

