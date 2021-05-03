MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.55 Million

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

Brokerages predict that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) will report sales of $4.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 million and the highest is $8.95 million. MEI Pharma reported sales of $1.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 266.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year sales of $20.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $31.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $72.17 million, with estimates ranging from $49.95 million to $103.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 33.55% and a negative net margin of 142.81%. The business had revenue of $9.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

In related news, Director Frederick W. Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $100,750.00. 4.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEIP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 388,195 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 503,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 159,015 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 103,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 61,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

MEIP stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.55. 346,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,994. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.23.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEI Pharma (MEIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.