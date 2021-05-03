Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) EVP Javier Feliciano Sells 6,700 Shares

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) EVP Javier Feliciano sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $709,195.00.

NYSE:MTH opened at $106.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.01 and its 200-day moving average is $89.93. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $49.39 and a 52-week high of $117.06.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.97. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth $61,734,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 632,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,390,000 after acquiring an additional 361,416 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 650,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,896,000 after acquiring an additional 324,274 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,104,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,460,000 after acquiring an additional 233,457 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Meritage Homes by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,315,000 after purchasing an additional 170,937 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

