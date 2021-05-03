Meritage Portfolio Management Grows Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,427 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 13,384 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 345 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of RIO opened at $85.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $44.11 and a 12 month high of $92.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.72. The firm has a market cap of $106.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 97.63%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. DZ Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.