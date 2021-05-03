Meritage Portfolio Management Has $4.41 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,416 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $279.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.81. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $157.48 and a one year high of $287.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.57.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

