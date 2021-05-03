Meritage Portfolio Management Increases Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in McKesson by 686.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 37,031 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in McKesson by 14.5% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 734.1% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 14,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $1,010,423.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $187.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $125.65 and a one year high of $198.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.54.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.31.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

