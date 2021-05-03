Meritage Portfolio Management Makes New Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amgen by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,240,698,000 after buying an additional 1,179,665 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $1,302,778,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,006,606,000 after buying an additional 227,873 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,418,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $786,018,000 after buying an additional 71,386 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,779,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $639,084,000 after buying an additional 23,212 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.10.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $239.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

