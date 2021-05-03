Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) rose 8.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.76 and last traded at $22.68. Approximately 3,783 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 161,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.94.

MRUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.53 million, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.83.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $9.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 295.98% and a negative return on equity of 78.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merus will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $5,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 79,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $1,808,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Merus in the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Merus in the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Merus by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after buying an additional 98,141 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in Merus by 176,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 353,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after buying an additional 352,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Merus in the fourth quarter worth about $9,411,000. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

