Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Short Interest Down 23.0% in April

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,900 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the March 31st total of 281,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,750 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.23, for a total transaction of $486,902.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,953,820.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total value of $125,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,408,168.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,868,940 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the first quarter worth $42,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

NASDAQ:MLAB traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $249.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,735. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.21 and a beta of 0.39. Mesa Laboratories has a 1 year low of $207.54 and a 1 year high of $307.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 14.34 and a quick ratio of 13.74.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $34.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. Analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.20%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

