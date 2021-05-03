Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Methanex has decreased its dividend by 59.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Methanex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH traded up $1.27 on Monday, hitting $37.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,602. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.46. Methanex has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $49.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Methanex will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEOH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Methanex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James set a $50.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Methanex from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank cut Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.46.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.