MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management decreased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 58.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,020 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in MetLife were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in MetLife by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $63.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.63. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $64.81.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

