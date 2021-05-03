MGIC Investment (MTG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.73 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 39.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect MGIC Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MTG stock opened at $15.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. MGIC Investment has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $15.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.53.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

