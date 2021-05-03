Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,787 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.1% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $252.18 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $173.80 and a 12-month high of $263.19. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.15.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

