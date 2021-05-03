Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Reduced by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,045 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,254,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2,140.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 145,660 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,636,000 after buying an additional 139,160 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 12.4% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 15.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,864 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,063,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $756,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $252.18 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $173.80 and a 1 year high of $263.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.15.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

