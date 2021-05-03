Milestone Advisory Partners Acquires Shares of 5,049 First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIW. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter.

FIW stock opened at $82.03 on Monday. First Trust Water ETF has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $83.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.55.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

