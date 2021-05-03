Milestone Advisory Partners Purchases Shares of 5,774 The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Shyft Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,433,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,057,000 after purchasing an additional 75,664 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in The Shyft Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,653,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,928,000 after purchasing an additional 93,219 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Shyft Group by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 895,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,402,000 after purchasing an additional 439,533 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in The Shyft Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 756,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,471,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in The Shyft Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 427,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after purchasing an additional 54,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

SHYF opened at $35.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -442.75, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.06 and a 200 day moving average of $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.96. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.49 million. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities upped their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 13th.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $620,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,238,828.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $148,335.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,885.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,659 shares of company stock worth $1,824,136. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

